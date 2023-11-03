EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The #5 Ephrata Mountaineers ended the #12 Lower Dauphin Falcons postseason run Friday in a nail-biting 14-13 defeat in Round 1 of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals.

Ephrata will face #4 Garden Spot on Nov. 10 in round 2.