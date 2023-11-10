ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – The #5 Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers moved on to the semifinals of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs after a nail-biting 23-20 double-overtime victory over the #4 East Pennsboro Panthers.

The Pioneers will take on the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders on Nov. 17. The game will decide who will advance to the championship.