LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The #6 Conestoga Valley Buckskins executed a 40-9 win over the #11 Dover Eagles in round 1 of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs on Friday.

This was the first time the Buckskins had won a district playoff game in 14 years. Conestoga Valley will go up against the #3 Cocalico Eagles in the quarterfinals on Nov. 10.