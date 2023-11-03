HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The #7 South Western Mustangs brought down the #10 Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devils with a 21-3 final in round 1 of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs on Friday. The Mustangs will take on the #2 Cedar Cliff Colts on Nov. 10 in the quarterfinals.

“For me, really, it was just to play with my full heart and just to play as hard as I could on the field and just give everything I got,” said South Western junior running back Austin Rollman. “Because everyone, I don’t know when it’s going to be the last for me, really. So I’m just out here playing as hard as I can.”