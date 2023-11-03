HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The #8 Hershey Trojans escaped Round 1 of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs with a comeback 28-27 win over the #9 Exeter Township Eagles on Friday.

Hershey was trailing 21-0 at halftime before powering back in the second half to stay alive in th playoffs. Hershey will face the #1 seed the New Oxford Colonials on Nov. 10 in the quarterfinals.