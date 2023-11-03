HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The #8 Milton Hershey Spartans escaped a close matchup with the #9 Eastern York Golden Knights 29-23 on Friday in round 1 of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs.

Milton Hershey advances to the quarterfinals where they will take on the #1 seed the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders on Nov. 10.