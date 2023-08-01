HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As another season of high school football is set to begin, high school football teams across the Midstate joined abc27 Sports for the third annual Football Media Days.

Teams will sit for interviews, help shoot content for Friday Night Football and get a tour of the abc27 Studios. Media Days at abc27 are Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August 3.

Follow along below for live updates from the abc27 Sports team throughout the week.

Teams from across Central Pennsylvania joined the abc27 Sports team from the Mid Penn Conference, York Adams and Lancaster Lebanon League.

This all kicks off the 2023 season, which officially begins on Monday, August 7 with heat acclimatization.

Friday Night Football returns for its 27th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.Inside the four bids to host PIAA State Championships, including what Penn State wanted to charge to host

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Sports Director Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.