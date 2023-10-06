CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Steel High Steamrollers (7-0) quarterback Alex Erby set a new Pennsylvania high school football record for all-time passing yards in the Steamrollers 55-7 defeat of the Camp Hill Lions (4-3).

Erby needed to surpass the 138 passing yards record set by Brett Brumbaugh in 2014 of 11,084 yards which Erby achieved in the second quarter.

Steel High remains undefeated with the huge win.