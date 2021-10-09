Annville-Cleona scores early and often against Pequea Valley in 55-21 win in Week 7

The Dutchmen entered Week 7 with a 2-3 record but 1-0 in the division. They welcomed a Pequea Valley team that has been struggling, only one win in the 2021 campaign. Scoring came from all aspects of Annville-Cleona including an 80-yard TD catch by Phoenix Music to put the Dutchmen up 33 in the second half. Pequea Valley would get one back thanks to an excellent kickoff return that set up a Jonathan Carter reception. Ultimately, the Dutchmen dominated from start to finish in the 55-21 win.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.