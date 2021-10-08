Battle of the 5-1 springs sees Boiling Springs dominate Big Spring 44-28 in Week 7

It’s bad enough they both have “spring” in their names. Big Spring and Boiling Springs entered Week 7 sharing 5-1 records, undefeated division records, and high-scoring offenses. Boiling Springs would strike first with a Jack Laing 36-yard field goal to make it 3-0 Bubblers. The Bulldogs would answer right back with an Ethan Eisenberg pass to Tyler Schmidt to make it 7-3 Big Spring. Onto the second, and now it’s the Bubbler’s turn as Collin Lunde airs it out to Carson Garvey who jumps up to make the catch for the TD to make it 10-7 Boiling Springs. Joey Menk would add a 16-yard rushing TD to extend the lead to 17-7. And one more time before the half, again it’s Boiling Springs with Joey Menk making the catch, and some moves for the 73-yard score to make it 24-7. Both teams would trade scores throughout the second half but ultimately it was Boiling Springs coming out on top, 44-28.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.