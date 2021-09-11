Bermudian Springs hands Susquehannock first loss of the season in Week 3 with 31-14 win

Bermudian Springs started the season with two tough shutout losses on the road and were hoping the home crowd could fuel them to victory against 2-0 Susquehannock. An early turnover would prove to be fruitful for the Eagles as they jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Later in the second, Bermudian Springs would go to the air with Ricky Pacana making the tough catch to put the Eagles up 14-0. Susquehannock couldn’t keep up in the second half as they drop their first game of the season in the 31-14 loss.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.