NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Big Spring Bulldogs enter the season with two top 15 returning rushers in the Mid-Penn conference, junior Grant Hall and senior Connor Green.
Last season the Bulldogs struggled, finishing 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the Mid-Penn – Capital conference.
They are led by Head coach Joseph Sinkovich.
Their 2023 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|at Greencastle-Antrim
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|Shippensburg
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|Newport
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|at Camp Hill*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|Steel High*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|at Trinity*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|West Perry*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 12
|at Boiling Springs*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|at Upper Dauphin Area
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|Middletown*
|7 p.m.
The Bulldogs will hold Armed Forces Night on Oct. 6.
Key players:
- Grant Hall, RB/SB, junior
- Connor Green, senior