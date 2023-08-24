NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Big Spring Bulldogs enter the season with two top 15 returning rushers in the Mid-Penn conference, junior Grant Hall and senior Connor Green.

Last season the Bulldogs struggled, finishing 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the Mid-Penn – Capital conference.

They are led by Head coach Joseph Sinkovich.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25at Greencastle-Antrim7 p.m.
Sept. 1Shippensburg7 p.m.
Sept. 8Newport7 p.m.
Sept. 15at Camp Hill*7 p.m.
Sept. 22Steel High*7 p.m.
Sept. 29at Trinity*7 p.m.
Oct. 6West Perry*7 p.m.
Oct. 12at Boiling Springs*7 p.m.
Oct. 20at Upper Dauphin Area7 p.m.
Oct. 27Middletown*7 p.m.
*Conference game

The Bulldogs will hold Armed Forces Night on Oct. 6.

Key players:

  • Grant Hall, RB/SB, junior
  • Connor Green, senior