NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Big Spring Bulldogs enter the season with two top 15 returning rushers in the Mid-Penn conference, junior Grant Hall and senior Connor Green.

Last season the Bulldogs struggled, finishing 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the Mid-Penn – Capital conference.

They are led by Head coach Joseph Sinkovich.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at Greencastle-Antrim 7 p.m. Sept. 1 Shippensburg 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Newport 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Camp Hill* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 Steel High* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Trinity* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 West Perry* 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Boiling Springs* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Upper Dauphin Area 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Middletown* 7 p.m. *Conference game

The Bulldogs will hold Armed Forces Night on Oct. 6.

Key players: