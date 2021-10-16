Big Spring gets back in the win column in Week 8 with 42-33 victory over Trinity

Big Spring saw a four-game winning streak come to an end in Week 7. Sitting at 5-2 they welcomed a 3-3 Trinity squad in Week 8. The Bulldogs were up 21-17 at the half but it was Trinity coming up big with a fumble recovery to open the second half. That Shamrock possession would turn into three points with a field goal to make it 21-20 Bulldogs. Next Trinity possession, another field goal attempt goes by the wayside. Big Spring would make it count as the next play sees Logan Schmidt turn a screen pass into seven points, putting the Bulldogs ahead 28-20. The Bulldogs would add two more TD’s to keep the game out of reach in the 42-33 victory.

