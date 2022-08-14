Newville, P.A. (WHTM) — 2021 was good to Big Spring, but head coach Joe Sinkovich knows his guys have more in the tank.

The Bulldogs won a playoff game last year, but with experienced seniors returning, coach believes Big Spring can do more damage than win a playoff game in 2022.

Last year

Big Spring went 7-3 in the regular season, 3-2 in the Mid Penn, then beat Conrad Weiser in round one of the district playoffs before falling in the second round to Lampeter-Strasburg.

