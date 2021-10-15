Bishop McDevitt blanks Milton Hershey 63-0 in Week 8

Milton Hershey continued their winning ways in Week 8 with yet another stellar performance on both sides of the ball. Just minutes into the start and Rico Scott takes off for 32 yards and finds paydirt to make it 7-0 Crusaders. Next possession, McDevitt goes through the air with Saunders connecting with Kamil Foster as he takes off for 79 yards to make it 14-0. Stone Saunders was a passing machine throughout this game amassing 160 yards in just the first quarter. He ended the night with seven TDs with Rico Scott adding three of his own to make it a 63-0 blowout win in Week 8.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.