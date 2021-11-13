Bishop McDevitt blanks Northern in dominant 62-0 win in Week 12

Bishop McDevitt will not stop decimating teams left and right as Northern becomes the latest victim of the high-octane offense in a 62-0 rout in Week 12.

Marquese Williams got things going with a speedy run to the endzone to make it 7-0. Kamil Foster would add another to make it 14-0. Mario Easterly notched one of his own to extend the lead to 21-0. Foster and company would add many more in the contest on their way to an easy 62-0 win.

