HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Bishop McDevitt Crusaders (10-0) pulled off a perfect season with a 61-10 defeat of the Lower Dauphin Falcons (6-4) on Friday in the final week of the regular season.

The Crusaders have now won 23 straight games. With this victory, they clinched the No. 1 seed in the District 3-AAAA playoffs.