PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt’s offense continues to roll as the Crusaders took down Palmyra 49-3 on the road Thursday night.

Bishop McDevitt running back Marquese Williams had a field day when it came to big plays, rushing for a 96-yard and 43-yard touchdown. Two of his three scores in the first half.

The Crusaders return home next Friday to square off against Cedar Cliff at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Palmyra hits the road to take on Mifflin County next week.