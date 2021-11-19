Bishop McDevitt moves on to District 4A championship game after defeating Berks Catholic 35-7

Bishop McDevitt has booked their spot in the District 4A championship game with yet another dominant performance to add to their win streak since week two after defeating the Berks Catholic Saints, 35-7 in the semi-finals.

The Crusaders made a strong defensive stand to open the game and pave the way for their offense. Stone Saunders gives a little flip to Kamil Foster and he takes off for the TD to make it 7-0 McDevitt. Later in the first, Saunders serves one up to Mario Easterly who comes down with the catch in the endzone to double the lead to 14-0. Just when Bishop McDevitt was eyeing up their third straight score, a tipped pass ends up in the hands of Josiah Jordan of the Saints. Next play, Jordan takes off on the rush and finds the pylon to make it 14-7. Bishop McDevitt responded right back with another Easterly TD to make it 21-7. Crusaders would keep rolling on their way to a 35-7 victory to earn a spot in the District 4A championship.

