Bishop McDevitt shuts out Cedar Cliff in rivalry matchup with 56-0 win in Week 7

Cedar Cliff and Bishop McDevitt have enjoyed some close games in a great rivalry series. This year, not one for the history books. Already up 42-0 at the half, the Crusaders have one more drive for their starters with Kamil Foster juggling the catch in the endzone to push the lead to 49-0. McDevitt’s next drive Cyncir Bowers with a clean hurdle on his way to the endzone perfectly describes the night for both teams as the Crusaders win 56-0.

