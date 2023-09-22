CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Bishop McDevitt Crusaders (5-0) remain undefeated after overpowering the Cedar Cliff Colts (4-1) with a dominating 48-7 victory on Friday, ending the Crusaders perfect season.

In tonight’s game junior quarterback Stone Saunders set the all-time passing record for the Crusaders reaching 7978 career yards.