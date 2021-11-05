Boiling Springs cruises to 56-10 victory over Lancaster Catholic in Week 11

The Bubbler’s 9-1 record in the regular season was no fluke, and they proved it yet again with another dominant W, this time against Lancaster Catholic, 56-10. Boiling Springs struck first with an Aidan Metzger 3-yard rush to make it 7-0. He would add another one on the next drive to double the Bubbler’s lead to 14-0. The Crusaders managed to tack on a field goal to make it 14-3. With less than a minute left in the 1st half, Joey Menke gets the handoff and takes off for 74 yards and the score to make it 21-3 at the half and 56-10 on the final.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.