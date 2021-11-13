Boiling Springs dominates Hamburg 35-7 to earn spot in 3A District Championship

Boiling Springs have booked their ticket into the 3A District Championship with a 35-7 victory over Hamburg.

After a scoreless 1st, it would be the Hamburg Hawks that strike first with a Diohonny Ruiz 42-yard TD run to make it 7-0. Later in the quarter, the Bubbler’s Aiden Metzger would punch it in from three yards to knot it up at 7-7. Score would remain deadlocked until the 3rd quarter. Joey Menke coms up with a TD reception for 38-yards and seven more points to make it 14-7 Boiling Springs. Metzger would add another up the middle from 12-yards to make it 21-7. Boiling Springs would add 2 more touchdowns to put it out of reach 35-7.

