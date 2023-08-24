BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – It was a rough season for the Boiling Springs Bubblers who finished 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the Mid-Penn – Capital conference.

It was a stark difference in performance from the previous 2021 season where they went 11-2 overall with a perfect 5-0 conference record, making it to the second round of the playoffs.

With Head Coach Brad Zell returning to the helm of the Bubblers, they will try to remedy last season’s woes and focus on a fresh start.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 Littlestown 7 p.m. Sept. 1 Bermudian Springs 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Gettysburg 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Steel High* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 Trinity* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at West Perry* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Juniata 7 p.m. Oct. 12 Big Spring* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Middletown* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Camp Hill* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Players to watch:

Liam Fisher, QB/SS, senior

Gage Hughes, LB/FB, senior

Matthew McNair, HB/LB

With an experienced senior quarterback, Boiling Springs will try to revive its program back to its previous caliber.