Boiling Springs improves to 5-1 with 43-7 win over Trinity in Week 6

Boiling Spring enjoyed a great start to their homecoming weekend. With a 4-1 record, the Bubblers were looking to make a statement against the 3-1 Trinity Shamrocks. The Bubblers had their offense going early and often enjoying a huge lead at the half and extending it even further with a Jack Liang rush down the sideline to make it 43-7. Running clock would see this one out as Trinity struggled to get the offensive spark going in the 43-7 loss.

