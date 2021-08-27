Brick by brick: Harrisburg High’s Lloyd Hill embracing second chance after battle with COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As a new season of high school football is set to begin, athletes, coaches and fans alike are excited for a chance to return to a full schedule.

Harrisburg High offensive line coach Lloyd Hill is happy to be alive, after a tough battle with COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

He returns to the football field this fall with a new outlook and the hope that he can serve as a reminder of the potential dangers of this ever-changing illness.