CAMP HILL, Pa (WHTM) — One of the smallest schools within their division, sometimes Camp Hill might be overlooked. But this is a team that is just two seasons removed from winning a district championship, defeating York Catholic in 2020.

They finished last season 4-6, missing the playoffs, but the chip on their shoulder always stays put.

“We all agree that we love it because when we win a game, it’s like the most exciting thing,” said Tommy Corbin, a junior wide receiver for Camp Hill. “We are like, ‘we are smaller than you, but we are better than you.’ So we are stronger and we push harder.”

A fifth place finish in Class 2A District lll last season, the Lions just barely missed out on the playoffs.

“I think a lot of the steps to get there have already been placed down. We went to a Millersville camp, we’ve already pretty much had three-a-days for three straight days. We are so much further ahead. I can’t even describe how much further ahead we are this year than we were last year at this time,” said senior wide receiver Michael Shartle.

Camp Hill begins the 2022 season at home as they open up against Newport on Aug. 26.

Full Interviews

Michael Shartle – Camp Hill wide receiver/defensive end

Tommy Corbin – Camp Hill wide receiver/defensive end

Kobe Moore – Camp Hill full back/linebacker

Noah Doi – Camp Hill running back/safety

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.