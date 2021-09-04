Camp Hill stay strong against Biglerville with 38-0 Week 2 shutout

Camp Hill looks to be picking up where they left off with the district title last season and they didn’t wait to get the scoring started against Biglerville. First points of the game came from a safety, and many more from Biglerville turnovers as Camp Hill doesn’t look back with the easy 38-0 win.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.