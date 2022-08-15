BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Boiling Springs has completely changed the culture of its program. When these seniors were freshmen, the football team went 0-10.

Since that time, the Bubblers have turned in a 15-4 record across two seasons making back to back District III Championship Class 3A title games.

Despite moving up to Class 4A, the goal in 2022 is to make it back to the title game and win it.

Last year

The Bubblers finished the 2021 season with a 11-2 record.

