Carlisle fends off State College with 21-14 win in Week 8

Carlisle came into Week 8 with a tough loss against Central Dauphin last week. A huge blow to their playoff chances could be made a little smoother with a win against State College. Carlisle would open up the scoring in the first quarter as Ezeekai Thomas launches one to Dylan Young to put Carlisle up 7-0. Jeremiah Hargrove would add a 48-yard rush to double Carlisle’s lead just before the half to make it 14-0. State College did mount a comeback effort, but Carlisle just managed to stave it off with the narrow 21-14 victory.

