Carlisle gets big win in big fashion against Altoona in Week 9, 56-20

Carlisle showed they are playoff contenders instead of pretenders with a huge 56-20 victory in Week 9 against Altoona.

The win pushed the Thundering Herd to a 6-3 record, making them much more viable for a playoff spot. Carlisle jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks to a Jeremiah Hargrove rushing TD. Altoona answered back with a passing TD to Alexander Yost to cut the lead in half, 14-7. The Thundering Herd would then pour it on Altoona with score after score en route to a 56-20 win.

