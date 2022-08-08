Carlisle, P.A. (WHTM) — 2021 wasn’t too bad for the Thundering Herd, but they’re hungry for more in 2022.

Injuries seemed to hold Carlisle back from their full potential last season, and getting back to full strength is something everyone around the program is excited about given the promise a young team showed in the Mid Penn.

Last year

The Herd went 7-4 last season, finishing 4-3 in conference before falling to Harrisburg in the first round of the district playoffs.

Full interviews

Below you can see the full Friday Night Football interviews with Carlisle assistant coach Bill Owens, junior running back/wide receiver/defensive back Jeremiah Hargrove, and senior left guard/defensive end Charlie Dib.

