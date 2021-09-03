CD East, Cedar Cliff notch close wins on Thursday night

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday Night Football kicked off early this week, as a number of games were played on Thursday night around the Midstate and beyond.

Despite the loss of its starting quarterback Tony Powell, CD East was able to step up and beat Warwick 28-21 for head coach Lance Deane’s first career win.

Cedar Cliff trailed Cocalico 27-19 midway through the fourth quarter on its home field at West Shore Stadium, but a pair of late touchdowns rallied the Colts past the Eagles for a 33-27 win.