CD East cruises to win number 6 of the season with 40-7 victory over Chambersburg in Week 8

CD East had just six wins in their last three seasons combined. This year, they were looking to shatter that record in Week 8. In the third quarter, things seemed certain for CD East already up 26-0. The Panthers would add to the lead with Jackson Copney throwing it up and Tymere Thornton bringing it down over two defenders to make it 33-0. Marcel McDaniels Jr. would come up with a rushing TD of his own as CD East cruises to a 40-7 win.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.