Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Year one of the Lance Deane regime at Central Dauphin East was a success to everyone — except the new head coach of the Panthers.

The former Bishop McDevitt defensive back who helped Steel High to a state championship as a defensive coordinator felt like CD East left some goals on the table in his first year, and now the expectations in year two are sky high.

Last year

The Panthers finished 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the Mid Penn, falling in the first round of the playoffs to Hempfield.

Full interviews

Below you can see the full Friday Night Football interviews with Central Dauphin East head coach Lance Deane, senior offensive/defensive tackle Vincent Carroll, and senior quarterback/wide receiver/safety Terrence Jackson-Copney.

