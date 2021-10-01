CD East keeps winning streak alive with 17-10 win over Cumberland Valley in Week 6

Two teams with multi-game winning streaks faced off in a potential 6A playoff matchup. CD East up 14-7 in the 4th, Mekhi Flowers gets an interception that eventually turns into a field goal to push the Panthers to a 17-7 lead. Cumberland Valley would strike back with a kick of their own to keep close with a 17-10 scoreline. Two fumbles by CD East threatened to tie the game, but the defense held strong to hang on for the 17-10 win.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.