HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Central Dauphin East has two star players in Jared Porter and Zach Brown entering into the 2023 season.

The CD East Panthers will begin this year’s campaign on Aug. 25 at Reading under the guidance of head coach Lance Deane.

Their full 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at Reading 7 p.m. Aug. 31 Cedar Crest 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Northeastern 7 p.m. Sept. 15 Cumberland Valley* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Altoona* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at State College* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Harrisburg* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Chambersburg* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Central Dauphin* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Carlisle* 7 p.m. *Conference game

CD East will rely heavily on Porter and Brown in their senior seasons, who each have over 15 D1 offers, for the 2023 season.