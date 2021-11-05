Cedar Cliff doubles down against Lower Dauphin with 31-18 win in Week 11

A storybook season for the Lower Dauphin Falcons came to an end in the first round of the playoffs with the Cedar Cliff Colts coming out on top, 31-18 in Week 11. Cedar Cliff opened the scoring in a big way with a pick-six to take the 7-0 lead. The score would hold into the 2nd quarter until Ethan Dorrell connected with Mike Armanini to make it 14-0. The Falcons would answer back with Jake Kauffman receiving the toss, and taking it 76 yards for the score to make it 14-6. Before the half, Lower Dauphin would strike again with Jaquan Murphy on the direct snap to make it 14-12. With under a minute left before the break, Cedar Cliff’s Trenten Smith hauls in a touchdown to put the colts up 21-12 at the half. Cedar Cliff would go on to just keep the Falcons out of reach in the 31-18 victory.

