CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cedar Cliff Colts start their 2023 season on Aug. 25 with a matchup at Shippensburg.
The 7-4 Colts were 5-2 in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference last season. They are led by Head Coach Colin Gillen.
Their 2023 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|at Shippensburg
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 31
|Mechanicsburg
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|J.P. McCaskey
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 14
|at Hershey*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|Bishop McDevitt*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|at Mifflin County*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Lower Dauphin*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at Palmyra*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Red Land*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|at Milton Hershey*
|7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff will be reaching higher this season as they try to get back to a similar, or better, performance to the 2021 season when they finished 10-3.