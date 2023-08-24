CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cedar Cliff Colts start their 2023 season on Aug. 25 with a matchup at Shippensburg.

The 7-4 Colts were 5-2 in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference last season. They are led by Head Coach Colin Gillen.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25at Shippensburg7 p.m.
Aug. 31Mechanicsburg7 p.m.
Sept. 8J.P. McCaskey7 p.m.
Sept. 14at Hershey*7 p.m.
Sept. 22Bishop McDevitt*7 p.m.
Sept. 29at Mifflin County*7 p.m.
Oct. 6Lower Dauphin*7 p.m.
Oct. 13at Palmyra*7 p.m.
Oct. 20Red Land*7 p.m.
Oct. 27at Milton Hershey*7 p.m.
*Conference game

Cedar Cliff will be reaching higher this season as they try to get back to a similar, or better, performance to the 2021 season when they finished 10-3.