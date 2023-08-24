CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cedar Cliff Colts start their 2023 season on Aug. 25 with a matchup at Shippensburg.

The 7-4 Colts were 5-2 in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference last season. They are led by Head Coach Colin Gillen.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at Shippensburg 7 p.m. Aug. 31 Mechanicsburg 7 p.m. Sept. 8 J.P. McCaskey 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Hershey* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 Bishop McDevitt* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Mifflin County* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Lower Dauphin* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Palmyra* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Red Land* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Milton Hershey* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Cedar Cliff will be reaching higher this season as they try to get back to a similar, or better, performance to the 2021 season when they finished 10-3.