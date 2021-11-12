Cedar Cliff knocks off undefeated Shippensburg 10-7, advances to 5A District 3 championship

The Cedar Cliff Colts played spoiler in Week 12, handing the Shippensburg Greyhounds their first loss in the semi-finals by a narrow 10-7 margin.

The Colts were on top 7-0 in the 2nd quarter. Shippensburg facing 4th and 6 in the red zone they decide to go for it all with Tucker Chamberlin seeking out Keegan Kissinger as he just gets into the endzone and ties the game at 7-7. 4 minutes left in the half, Colts drive stops short just outside of the red zone. Derek Witmer lines up and nails the 27-yard field goal to give Cedar Cliff the 10-7 lead. The second half saw nothing but defensive plays from both sides with the three-point margin holding to the very end as Camp Hill moves on with the 10-7 win over Shippensburg.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.