HERSHEY, P.a. (WHTM) — Only one team could leave Hershey Park Stadium with a 4-0 record on Thursday night.

Cedar Cliff made sure it was them as they pulled away from Hershey for a 41-21 win. Two quick scores before halftime gave them a 21-7 heading into the break, and the Colts looked to be in control after an Erik Schriver touchdown run to make it 27-7 in the third.

But Derek Guzman wasn’t going to let the Trojans lay down. He caught back to back touchdown passes — the first an 81-yard catch and run, the second a leaping grab in the endzone — to bring Hershey back within a score.

Then Schriver struck again. The Colts running back broke free for another touchdown run to put Cedar Cliff up 34-21, and they didn’t look back on their way to the 41-21 win as they improved to 4-0 and Hershey dropped their first game of the season.

Cedar Cliff now looks ahead to undefeated Bishop McDevitt at home on Friday, while next for Hershey is a Saturday afternoon game at Milton Hershey at 1:30.