CAMP HILL, Pa (WHTM) — The Cedar Cliff football team is no stranger to postseason play. Last year the Colts made it to the District lll Class 5A semifinals, in 2019, they lost in the championship game.

The last time Cedar Cliff won a district title was 1996 in Class 4A when they defeated Wilson 38-13. But now a division higher, the Colts continue to knock on the door. It’s only a matter of time until they kick it down.

Full Interviews

Watch Cedar Cliff head coach Colin Gillen and players, Ethan Dorrell, Daniel Schraeder and Lucas Andrezeski discuss the upcoming season for the Colts.

