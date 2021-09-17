Cedar Cliff scoring on both sides of the ball too much for Red Land in Week 4 35-21 victory

Cedar Cliff got off to a fiery hot start on offense this season. Scoring 56 and 33 in the first two weeks. However, the Colts hit a little snag in Week 3 against CD East with only one touchdown. The Patriots answered the call, as both teams would trade scores back and forth with plenty of rushing TDs including three for Jontae Morris to help lead Cedar Cliff to the 35-21 win.

