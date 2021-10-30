Cedar Cliff uses strong start and stout defense to take down Mifflin County 35-0 in Week 10

The Cedar Cliff Colt got a nice tune-up before heading into the playoffs with an impressive 35-0 performance against Mifflin County.

A 28-0 game at the half saw Cedar Cliff get one more scoring drive to run out the game. Morris came up with a few big runs, totaling over 200 yards of rushing with a 3-yard punch-in touchdown to get the running clock en route to the 35-0 win.

