LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Crest returns some key guys in all the right places in 2022. The Falcons expect their pass attack to be the strength of this year’s team behind second-year starter Jay Huber at quarterback.

The Falcons have depth at the wide receiver position, and Huber says those guys have good hands and run good routes.

Cedar Crest has been to the post season three times in the last nine years, and Head Coach Rob Wildasin says the goal in 2022 is to win a playoff game.

Last year

Last season, Cedar Crest went 5-4 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Full interviews

Rob Wildasin, Cedar Crest Head Coach entering his 9th season

Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest senior WR/S

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest senior QB

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.