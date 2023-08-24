LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cedar Crest Falcons 2023 season is highlighted by their first Cedar Bowl game on Oct. 26 against Lebanon for a Thursday night showdown.

Last season Cedar Crest finished with a 5-5 overall record and finished fifth in section one of the Lancaster-Lebanon conference at 2-4.

Head Coach Robert Wildasin returns to the helm of the Falcons this year.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows: