LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cedar Crest Falcons 2023 season is highlighted by their first Cedar Bowl game on Oct. 26 against Lebanon for a Thursday night showdown.

Last season Cedar Crest finished with a 5-5 overall record and finished fifth in section one of the Lancaster-Lebanon conference at 2-4.

Head Coach Robert Wildasin returns to the helm of the Falcons this year.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25Northeast6 p.m.
Aug. 31at Central Dauphin East7 p.m.
Sept. 8at Warwick7 p.m.
Sept. 15Penn Manor*7 p.m.
Sept. 22Wilson*7 p.m.
Sept. 29at Reading*7 p.m.
Oct. 6at Manheim Township*7 p.m.
Oct. 13J.P. McCaskey*7 p.m.
Oct. 20at Hempfield*7 p.m.
Oct. 26Lebanon7 p.m.
*Conference game