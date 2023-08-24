LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cedar Crest Falcons 2023 season is highlighted by their first Cedar Bowl game on Oct. 26 against Lebanon for a Thursday night showdown.
Last season Cedar Crest finished with a 5-5 overall record and finished fifth in section one of the Lancaster-Lebanon conference at 2-4.
Head Coach Robert Wildasin returns to the helm of the Falcons this year.
Their 2023 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|Northeast
|6 p.m.
|Aug. 31
|at Central Dauphin East
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|at Warwick
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|Penn Manor*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|Wilson*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|at Reading*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|at Manheim Township*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|J.P. McCaskey*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|at Hempfield*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 26
|Lebanon
|7 p.m.