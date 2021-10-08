Central Dauphin completes comeback against Carlisle with 24-21 win in Week 7

Central Dauphin has been in a good rhythm as of late sitting at 3-1 on the year but are also coming off a COVID pause. Carlisle also enjoying success at 4-2 on the year. Thundering Herd would open the scoring with Eli Hargrove weaving in and out of the defense and eventually finding paydirt for the 7-0 lead. Defense would dominate well into the second quarter when Carlisle doubled up on their lead with a Zipperer reception to make it 14-0. Central Dauphin needed to work some magic if they wanted any hope of staying in this game. And they found it with Max Mosey on the keeper to make it 14-7. Central Dauphin would take that spark and fuel the fire en route to a stunning 24-21 comeback win against Carlisle.

