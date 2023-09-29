HARRISBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — Thursday night at Landis Field was a meeting between two teams headed in opposite directions.

Central Dauphin (3-2) was looking to improve their chances at the 6A district playoffs while Carlisle (1-4) was just looking for some answers. The Rams got what they wanted as they presented the homecoming court at Landis Field Thursday with a dominant 50-6 win over Carlisle.

The Rams led 43-3 at the half and didn’t look back as they improved to 4-2. Central Dauphin will visit Cumberland Valley next Friday in week seven while Carlisle will host State College.