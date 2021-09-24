Central Dauphin dominates Chambersburg in Week 5, 50-21

CD East had bad luck of the draw when it came to their schedule, missing two games due to COVID. You would think a team that goes through something like that would struggle to get into a rhythm. Instead, the Rams performed a harmonious team game in Week 5 against Chambersburg. The Rams started out intense, going up 8-0 early in the contest and making it 15-0 with a David Chase TD. Chambersburg would get some scores in the second half but couldn’t catch up to CD East as they win 50-21.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.