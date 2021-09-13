Central Dauphin-Harrisburg football game canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 issues

Harrisburg football has lost its second game in a row due to COVID-19 issues with the Cougars opponent. Friday’s game between Central Dauphin and Harrisburg has been canceled.

Central Dauphin did not play last Friday’s game against Manheim Township. The CD School District announced last week the football program would be “suspending” its season.

Harrisburg’s scheduled opponent for last week, Bishop McDevitt, also canceled its Week 3 game amid COVID-19 concerns.

Harrisburg managed to pick up Manheim Township for a Saturday Week 3 game; the Cougars won 20-17.

The Cougars were one of the most highly affected programs in 2020 due to COVID, as the school district originally prohibited the high school from playing fall sports.

Harrisburg managed to have a season, but struggled to schedule the necessary four games to become playoff eligible. The Cougars managed to go 4-0 before the district playoffs, where the team ultimately forfeited due to COVID-19 related issues.

Harrisburg has not announced a reschedule date or a new opponent for Friday, Sept. 17.